Law enforcement prepares to crack down on weekend street takeovers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Law enforcement is promising a stronger approach to street spinning and take-over events this weekend.

This comes after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested nine and was called to five different takeover sites last weekend.

Historically, these events have been difficult for law enforcement to shut down due to the size of the gatherings and other safety concerns, such as the use of guns and other weapons.

IMPD says the five weekend street takeover locations took away resources from other neighborhoods.

Now, with this weekend just a day away IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said, “To enhance safety, both IMPD and Indiana State Police will be increasing patrols to deter these dangerous activities. We encourage everyone to be vigilant and report any illegal behavior on the roads.”

On Thursday, Indiana State Police Superintendant Doug Carter again pledged to support IMPD with patrols.

“We will support IMPD in those efforts,” Carter said. “We will be prepared for what comes our way marion county, whether it be tonight, this afternoon of next weekend.”

Carter said threats surrounding spinning are not taken lightly.

“That’s a really, really bad idea, and that’s one of the things that we will lean into,” Carter said. “That creates an environment of instability and our citizens need stability.”

On Monday, after a reckless and violent weekend, Bailey addressed the situation. “Just because you weren’t arrested this weekend, both ISP and IMPD are using all the tools we have available to identify who you are and hopefully charge you in the future.”

Full Statement

“The IMPD remains committed to addressing reckless driving and street-takeovers in our community, especially this upcoming weekend. To enhance safety, both IMPD and Indiana State Police will be increasing patrols to deter these dangerous activities. We encourage everyone to be vigilant and report any illegal behavior on the roads. Together, we can help keep our streets safe for everyone.” IMPD Chief Chris Bailey on Sept. 19, 2024

