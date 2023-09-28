Lawrence County traffic stop leads to drug-related arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A traffic stop in Lawrence County on Wednesday led to the arrest of two people suspected of carrying drugs, Indiana State Police say.

A state trooper initiated the stop at the northern part of Lawrence County. The trooper identified the driver as Jacob Bunch, 39, of Bedford, and the passenger, Amber Eads, 41, of Bedford.

The trooper had determined Eads to have controlled substances, methamphetamine, and cash. Following the traffic stop, police say the trooper applied for and was granted a search warrant for a home on Indian Creek Road.

Police located methamphetamines, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana inside the residence.

Both Bunch and Eads were arrested and transported to Lawrence County Jail.

Bunch is preliminarily charged with:

Dealing methamphetamine.

Possession of methamphetamine.

Dealing a controlled Substance.

Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.

Possession of Marijuana.

Possession of Paraphernalia.

Driving While Suspend-Prior.

Eads is preliminarily charged with: