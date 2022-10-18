Crime Watch 8

Lawrence man charged with armed robbery of Fishers bank

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Lawrence man was formally charged Tuesday on multiple criminal counts in connection to the robbery of a Fishers bank on a week ago.

Quinn Kellam, 20, was charged in Hamilton Circuit Court with a count of armed robbery, five counts of criminal confinement, five counts of intimidation, and a count of theft.

Fishers Police Department was called to the robbery shortly before 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at Star Financial Bank, 8762 E. 96th St. That’s just east of I-69 near the Lantern Road roundabout.

Detectives believe Kellam entered the bank, approached an employee, displayed a gun and then demanded cash. The employee complied and was not injured. Witnesses told police that Kellam was wearing a disguise.

The theft count indicates an amount from $750 to $50,000 was taken.

“Detectives were able to discover evidence linking Kellam to additional unsolved business burglaries in Marion County,” said a news release from Fishers Police Department.

No additional details on the Marion County robberies was provided in the release. Online court records did not show any burglary cases filed against Kellam.