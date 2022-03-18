Crime Watch 8

Lawrence PD investigating after body found near Fort Harrison State Park

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Lawrence believe a body was hidden in a wooded area and covered with leaves prior to being discovered by someone walking their dog.

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the death, which the Marion County Coroner’s Office has determined to be a homicide. The victim died from a single gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office.

LPW was called to the near near Trilobi Drive and Lee Road near the northeast corner of Fort Harrison State Park on Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a person walking their dog discovered the body. Investigators believe the body was dumped there recently and intentionally covered with leaves.

Investigators have not yet been able to identify the victim, who appears to be a middle-aged man who did not have any identification on him. Lawrence police also say the victim did not have any distinguishing tattoos.

Police are asking anyone with tips or who may have seen a vehicle parked in the area between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).