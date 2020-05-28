Crime Watch 8

Lawrence PD investigating fatal shooting

by: Staff Reports
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, around 4:30 a.m. officers were called to an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Calder Way for a report of shots fired.

After arriving on the scene, officers found an adult male sitting in a vehicle who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The events leading up to the deadly shooting are unclear at this time.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

