Lawrence Police Department mourns sudden loss of K-9 Justice

Police dog dies after medical emergency

by: Daja Stowe
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence Police Department is grieving the unexpected loss of its beloved dog Justice, who passed away Sunday morning.

According to a social media post from the department on Sunday, “K9 Justice passed away unexpectedly this morning while off-duty. K9 Justice suffered a medical emergency known as Gastric Dilatation and Volvulus (GDV), also commonly known as Bloat. Despite the best efforts of the VCA Beech Grove Animal Hospital staff and his handler, Sergeant Bishop, K9 Justice did not survive.”

Justice became part of the Lawrence Police Department in August 2020 and has been serving faithfully alongside Sergeant Bishop since January 2022.

In the announcement, the LPD also requests the community to keep Sergeant Bishop, his family, and the extended Lawrence Police family in their thoughts and prayers as they cope with this profound loss.

