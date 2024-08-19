Lawrence police investigating triple homicide near North Post Road

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a triple homicide on Sunday night.

Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Lawrence officers were dispatched to the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Post Road on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived to the scene and found three male victims with gunshot wound injuries. According to investigators, two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the third victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Witnesses told investigators a vehicle fled southbound on Post Road. The vehicle was then involved in an accident on 38th and Post Road, and witnesses say they saw two male suspects fleeing from the suspect vehicle on foot. Investigators told News 8 they have no suspects in custody, and the two scenes are under investigation.

No further information was provided.