Lawrence police officer arrested for domestic battery in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Lawrence police officer was arrested on Thursday for domestic battery in Greenwood, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
At 11:57 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3800 block of Clubhouse Court on a report of a domestic dispute. During the course of the investigation, the deputies on the scene determined that they had probable cause that a battery had occurred. Deputies arrested Joshua J. Wise, 43, of Greenwood, for domestic battery. Wise was transported to the Johnson County Jail without incident.
Wise is a member of the Lawrence Police Department. The department was contacted and briefed on the situation.
