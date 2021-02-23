Lawrence seeking man who dressed as utility worker, sexually assaulted person in home

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Lawrence are asking for help to identify a man who passed himself off as a utility worker, forced his way into a home and sexually assaulted a person inside.

Police described the suspect as a man in his late 20s to early 30s with a dark complexion, wearing a utility-worker-style hard hat, clear goggles, a medical-style face mask and a traffic safety vest, police said in a Tuesday news release.

On the evening of Feb. 13, the man approached a home in the area of East 52nd Street and North Shadeland Avenue and said he needed to check the utilities inside. When the victim opened the door, he pushed the person back inside, and a sexual assault happened, police said.

Police believe the man may be approaching other residences saying he needs to check utilities.

Anyone who has seen a person with this description is asked to call Lawrence Police at 317-545-7575 or dial 311 from a cellphone. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.