Lawyer requests mental evaluation for semi driver in deadly I-465 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lawyer is requesting a mental evaluation of the semi driver who caused a crash that killed a mother and her twin toddlers in Indianapolis in July.

Bruce Pollard, 57, is facing three charges of reckless homicide and one count of reckless operation of a vehicle in a work zone.

Police say Pollard was moving well above the speed limit when the semi he was driving crashed into another vehicle, killing Alanna Koons and her twin, 18-month-old daughters, June and Ruby. The crash also sent seven other people to the hospital with injuries.

Court documents filed by Pollard’s defense lawyer on Friday request Pollard to undergo an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

The documents indicate Pollard “does not appear to understand the penalties he faces if convicted of the charges filed” against him.

Pollard has said he knows he “can get the ‘chair’ for this” and continues to ask when his mother will come to take him home, according to court documents. The crimes Pollard is accused of do not apply to the death penalty.

Documents show Pollard “constantly repeats himself to the point that it is difficult to conduct a conversation with him.”

Pollard also said “his head hurts” and that he was injured in an accident four years ago and he needs “to be in a mental hospital.”

Court documents say Pollard has no memory of the fatal accident and that he has “trouble thinking.”

Pollard’s counsel is asking that he be evaluated to determine his competency to stand trial.

Pollard is scheduled for a jury trial Oct. 10.

