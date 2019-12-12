Leader of drug gang receives life in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who prosecutors say ran a violent drug gang has received a life sentence in prison.

Richard Grundy III was sentenced Thursday morning on federal drug charges.

He was accused of selling more than 3,700 pounds of marijuana and 280 pounds of meth in Indianapolis between April 2016 and November 2017 while leading the so-called “Grundy Gang.”

At one point, Grundy was connected to as many as seven murders. Prosecutors dropped those charges in 2017 when Grundy entered a plea deal.

Four more people have been convicted in related cases. More than a dozen others pleaded guilty in the case.

Previously, his trial was moved to Evansville in July after a Marion County judge declared a mistrial.

At one point during that trial, the jury had to be replaced because Grundy stole un-redacted FBI documents from his attorney.

He was assigned a new attorney for Thursday’s sentencing.

In court, it was stated that his criminal record dates back to when he was just 12 years old. Grundy has requested to be placed in a prison near his family.

He said he plans to file an appeal.