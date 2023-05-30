Leaders: Fight Indy violence, promote peace with orange clothes and lights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wearing orange, lighting your home or business orange, giving testimony on being peaceful, and a kickball tournament are ways Indianapolis leaders on Wednesday will ask people to observe National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

For Wednesday’s event, people were asked RSVP for the kickoff at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Clowes Auditorium at the Indianapolis Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St. That’s off Meridian Street north of the American Legion Mall. The kickoff hopes to highlight ways people can promote peace in their communities.

The Indy Public Safety Foundation and the Indianapolis government’s Office of Public Health and Safety say in a news release that the groups will launch a citywide campaign for gun violence awareness during June. People will be asked to use the hashtag #IChoosePeace on social media during the Indianapolis campaign.

Also, people will be asked to wear orange or light their homes orange on Friday “to honor the survivors, the more than 120 lives cut short, and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence every day,” says a tweet sent Friday by the Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition.

On Friday, the Wear Orange Kickoff, organized by Moms Demand Action of Indianapolis, will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Walnut Street/Orange Bridge on the downtown canal. The group advocates for gun control and against gun violence.

On Saturday, the Purpose 4 My Pain-Kicking the Grief Kickball Tournament will be at Shelter 1 at Watkins Park, 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The kickball tournament from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday was designed to honor the victims of gun violence.

People also will be asked to post on an online digital wall to tell why they choose peace. People who give their testimony also will be asked to give their names, ZIP code, a photo, and an email address.

People expected to attend the Wednesday event include Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett; Romy Bernard-Tucker, director of the city government’s Office of Public Health and Safety; Dane Nutty, executive director of the Indy Public Safety Foundation; and Jeffrey Harrison, the chief executive officer of Citizens Energy Group and the board chair of the Indy Public Safety Foundation.

Nationally, Wear Orange began in 2015 after 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was fatally shot in a Chicago playground in 2013, days after she’d marched in President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade. June 2, 2015, would have been Pendleton’s 18th birthday.

Everytown For Gun Safety, a nonprofit supporting gun control and opposing gun violence, is asking people to share their orange gear and lights with the hashtag #WearOrange. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who sought the Democratic nod for president in 2020, largely finances Everytown for Gun Safety.