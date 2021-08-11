Crime Watch 8

Lebanon man arrested after domestic disturbance, car chase

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) – A Lebanon man is in custody following a domestic incident and vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Jameson Street for a domestic disturbance.

Once on the scene, police learned that 32-year-old Cody Walker, who had pointed a gun at the person who made the initial report, left the scene in a silver SUV.

Police said officers were able to locate the vehicle as it was traveling on Lafayette Avenue in Lebanon, Indiana. A traffic stop was attempted in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Powell Street. However, Walker refused to comply with officers and instead sped away, which initiated a vehicle pursuit.

Throughout the chase, officers said Walker displayed a gun several times, pointing it at officers and himself.

The chase lasted until I-65 NB near the 109 mile marker in White County. The department said they were able to successfully talk Waker into surrendering to the police.

He was taken into custody and faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, pointing a firearm, intimidation with a firearm and interfering with a 911 call.