Lebanon man convicted in 2017 murder, assault case

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A jury has found a 23-year-old Lebanon man guilty of murder and attempted murder, among other counts.

Zachariah Wright was convicted for the 2017 murder of 73-year-old Max Foster and the attempted murder and assault of Foster’s wife Sonja.

The conviction was handed down after a two-day bench trial in Boone County.

Wright was also convicted of attempted rape, burglary, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, sexual battery, four counts of theft and four counts of burglary.

According to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, evidence presented during the trial showed that on June 18, 2017, Wright burglarized two homes before entering the Foster’s home, attacking Max Foster and ultimately stabbing him to death. Wright also assaulted and injured Sonja Foster before she was able to escape the attack.

“The brutal and senseless acts committed that day created a heartbreaking loss for the Foster family and rocked our community to its core. The strength, courage and grace demonstrated by Sonja Foster and her family over the past two and half years has been nothing short of inspirational,” said Boone County prosecuting attorney Kent Eastwood. “This office is committed to achieving justice for Max, Sonja and their Family. We will now concentrate on the sentencing phase of the case where we will present evidence and argument as to why the Court should impose a sentence of Life in Prison Without the Possibility of Parole.”

Wright’s sentencing hearing has been set for January 16, 2019.