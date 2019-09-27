Lebanon man pleads guilty to gun charge connected to slaying of Boone County deputy

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon man has pleaded guilty to charges related to the slaying of Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett in March of 2018.

John Ball pleaded guilty on Friday to providing a firearm to an ineligible person and an additional six counts of drug charges.

A previous charge of murder was dropped in exchange for the plea agreement which included the new firearm charge on Friday.

Ball’s plea involves charges from two different cases.

As part of the sentencing related to the Pickett case, his family may make a victim impact statement.

Ball is set to be sentenced on Dec. 11

Previously, Anthony Baumgardt, of Lebanon, was charged with murder in the case. He pleaded guilty to Pickett’s murder and in May of 2019 he was sentenced to life without parole.