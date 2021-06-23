Crime Watch 8

Lebanon man sentenced to 45 years for child molestation

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon man will spend 45 years in prison after he was found guilty of two counts of child molesting.

Rodney Perry, 33, of Lebanon, was found guilty in May of sexually abusing an 8-year-old child. Charges against Perry stemmed from acts he committed between January 2016 and August 2019, according to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office.

An investigation into Perry was launched in August 2019 after a report of possible abuse was made to the Department of Child Services, the prosecutor’s office said.

The child victim disclosed sexual abuse during a forensic interview with the Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center.

On Monday, Perry was sentenced to serve 45 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Perry was also declared to be a sexual violent predator and he will be required to register as such upon completion of his sentence.

Special Victim’s Prosecutor Heidi Jennings said Perry’s sentencing wouldn’t have been possible without the strength and courage of Perry’s victim.

“The victim and our community are safer knowing that this defendant will be serving the next 45 years in prison,” said Jennings.