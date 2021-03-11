Lebanon PD: Illinois woman struck officer with van during I-65 traffic stop

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon police officer was injured and an Illinois woman was arrested after police say she struck the officer with her car during a traffic stop on I-65 Thursday morning.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers made a traffic stop Thursday just before 3 a.m. on northbound I-65 near mile marker 138.

Police say the driver of the van, Sharun Wynn, 28, of Alsip, Ill., gave them false identifying information and when officers attempted to communicate with Wynn, she fled the scene, striking an LPD officer in the shoulder with her vehicle.

A police pursuit ensued and officers followed Wynn into Tippecanoe County. Wynn struck a guardrail near mile marker 178 and lost control of the van, which led to a rollover crash.

Wynn and two male passengers in the van were taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital for treatment. Wynn was later booked into the Boone County Jail after she was released from the hospital.

She was charged with two counts of battery against a public safety official, two counts of criminal recklessness, three counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of marijuana.

The officer who was struck was identified as LPD Officer A. McCloskey. He was also taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been released. No other officers were injured during the incident.