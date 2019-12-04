Lebanon police officer charged with child seduction

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon police officer is retiring after being charged with domestic battery and child seduction.

Online court records show prosecutors charged Captain James Miller with the crimes on Monday.

The Lebanon police chief suspended Miller in September after learning about the allegations against him.

Then on Monday, a special prosecutor charged Miller. He then submitted paperwork to retire this Sunday.

Police haven’t released any details about what Miller is accused of yet.

Miller was a 24-year veteran of the department.