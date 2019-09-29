Lebanon police searching for robbery suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Lebanon police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, a male suspect robbed the Dollar General at 1114 South Lebanon Street Saturday night just before 9 p.m.

A man wearing a black and gray sweatshirt with a red emblem on the left chest area, a ball cap, khaki shorts and white and black tennis shoes walked into the store with a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

He left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, according to LPD.

Police are asking anyone who may know the suspect to please call 911 or the Boone County Communications Center at 765-482-1412.

Authorities say you should not approach the suspect if you see him. He is considered armed and dangerous.