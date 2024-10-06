Little league football coach shot in post-game fight at Cardinal Ritter High School, team says

Travon Smith (left) and Smith with his little league football team, the Firehawks (right). Smith was one of two men shot after a fight broke out after a youth football game on Oct. 5, 2024. (Provided Photos/Amber Currin)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The coach of a little league football team was one of two men shot Saturday night when a fight broke out after a game at Cardinal Ritter High School.

Parents of multiple team members confirmed to News 8’s Kyla Russell that Indy Firehawks coach Travon Smith was one of the men injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to Cardinal Ritter High School on Indy’s west side around 10:18 p.m. to investigate a “shots fired” and “person shot” incident.

There, they learned a fight broke out between parents of opposing teams after the youth football game wrapped up. At some point, someone fired a weapon, injuring Smith and one other man.

The men were both rushed to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment. As of Saturday night, the men were listed in stable and critical conditions, but police did not specify Smith’s condition.

The fight and shooting occurred on the outskirts of Ritter’s football field. No Ritter officials were involved.

Parents tell News 8 that Smith had been the coach of the traveling little league team for three years. His son also plays for the Firehawks.

The parents also say Smith has a daughter, and he and his wife are expecting their third child.

There were no updates to Smith’s condition as of Sunday afternoon. Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.