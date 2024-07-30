Live blog: Day 1 of hearings for Delphi murders suspect

7:55 a.m.

News 8 crew on the scene reports Richard Allen has already arrived and is inside the Carroll County Courthouse. Proceedings are set to begin at 10 a.m.

Follow along here for a live observation of the hearing — in and outside of the courthouse.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man accused in the 2017 Delphi murders, is expected at a Tuesday hearing at the Carroll County Courthouse.

Tuesday is the first of three days of hearings in the Delphi murders case. State prosecutors and the defense will discuss whether certain topics should be omitted from the trial when it begins in October.

The hearings “could forever change the outcome of the case — and decide what information the jury can be told,” according to I-Team 8 investigative reporter Kody Fisher.

In April, prosecutors requested the court bar the defense from bringing up certain terms from past arguments, such as geofencing, a theory that Odinism played a role in the killings, and other possible suspects.

During the three days of hearings, the defense team will have to provide enough evidence to convince Special Judge Frances Gull that they should be allowed to tell jurors about other possible suspects.

Judge Gull will also hear arguments over whether a jury can be told about the multiple confessions Allen has made while in jail.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Allen’s trial has already been pushed back several times since his arrest. The most recent trial dates were May 13-31, but the case was pushed to October after the defense told Judge Gull that they needed more time to present their case.

The trial is now set to start Oct. 14 and run through Nov. 15.

Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

