LIVE: City officials, community leaders discuss violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — So far in 2021, at least 877 people have been shot and at least 165 people murdered in Indianapolis. The city is on pace to shatter the record number of homicides for a year.
On Thursday night, News 8 will address the violence in our “City in Crisis” townhall meeting.
We’ll bring city officials and community leaders together on stage at the Madam Walker Legacy Center with one goal: finding ways to stop the violence.
We want a real, honest discussion about what’s happening, and what needs to happen, to make Indianapolis a safe city for everyone.
Our guests include:
- Chief Randal Taylor of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
- Judith Thomas, deputy mayor of neighborhood engagement with the City of Indianapolis
- Tony Mason, president & CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League
- Rev. Charles Harrison of the Ten Point Coalition
- Maggie Lewis, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis and Democratic majority leader for the City-County Council of Indianapolis and Marion County
- DeAndra Dycus of Moms Against Gun Violence and Purpose4MyPain
- Pastor Juan Lopez of Calvary Tabernacle in Indianapolis
- Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, attorney and political commentator
- James Wilson, CEO of Circle Up Indy