Crime Watch 8

Maconaquah schools leader resigns after crash, faces charge of intoxicated driving

FULTON, Ind. (WISH) — The superintendent of the Maconaquah school district has resigned after being preliminarily charged with intoxicated driving and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and the school district say.

James M. Callane, 53, of Peru, was preliminary charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, the sheriff’s department says. A report on the crash did not list a preliminary blood-alcohol count. Certified results of a blood test that was given are pending with the Indiana Department of Toxicology.

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle property-damage crash about 4:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Fulton County roads 100 West and 850 South. That’s just south of Fulton, a town of 300 in southern Fulton County, about a 105-minute drive north of downtown Indianapolis.

The sheriff’s department did not say what property was damaged in the crash.

Jail records show Callane was booked into the Fulton County jail in Rochester and later released on his own recognizance.

Callane resigned Sunday. He became superintendent in 2018.

News 8 has reached out to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office for court documents. Online court records did not show a case for Callane on Tuesday night.

The Bunker Hill-based school district on social media did not explain Callane’s sudden departure as it announced a new interim superintendent on Tuesday morning. Questions about the change in command at the southern Miami County school district were to be directed to Robert Daine, the president of the school board, the social media post says.

Statement