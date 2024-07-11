Macy man arrested on multiple charges, including criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers on Wednesday night arrested a Macy man on multiple charges, including criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, a domestic dispute resulted in troopers arresting Justin G. A. Vorhees, 34, of Macy, Indiana. Investigators revealed that Vorhees had battered a female inside a vehicle while armed with a deadly weapon. Further investigation revealed the gun had discharged during the battery, and Vorhees had prevented the female victim from exiting the vehicle.

Ultimately, the female victim was able to jump out of the vehicle, run towards the closest house, and call for help. The female victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries and released. Vorhees was later located and taken into custody without incident. After interviewing Vorhees, investigators transported him to the Cass County Jail.

Vorhees was arrested and preliminarily charged with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon (level 3 felony), domestic battery with a deadly weapon (level 5 felony), domestic battery in the presence of a minor (level 5 felony), Unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior (level 5 felony), and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon (level 6 felony).