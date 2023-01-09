Crime Watch 8

Madison man arrested after leaving his meth at business, asking for it back

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police say left his bag of methamphetamine in the bathroom of a business was arrested Saturday after he returned to the business asking if anyone had seen it.

Christian Horton, 27, of Madison went to a business located in the 1800 block of Cragmont Street. Police say an employee found the bag of meth in the bathroom. Surveillance footage showed Horton returning to the business asking people if anyone had seen the bag of meth.

On Sunday evening, police saw Horton’s vehicle and did a traffic stop. Police arrested Horton and found more meth on him during the process.

Horton was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. His initial hearing is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday.