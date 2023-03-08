Male dies after shot outside former Howe High School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male died after being shot Tuesday night outside an Indianapolis Public Schools building that once housed Thomas Carr Howe High School, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called shortly before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the former school at 4900 Julian Avenue. That’s near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side.

The male died after being taken to a hospital.

An IMPD spokesman says investigators are talking to a person of interest.

IMPD says the shooting happened outside the IPS building while a basketball game was underway inside the gymnasium. Parents or guardians were asked to pick up their children if they were at the basketball game. Drivers were asked to enter the parking lot off South Howe Drive and South Bancroft Street.

Also, a large portion of Julian Avenue was closed for the police investigation.

Police also say no active threat exists for the community or the school building.

IMPD tweeted shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, “We want to thank the witnesses and community members who stayed on scene and provided essential information to our detectives. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475”

IPS closed the school for grades 7-12 in 2021.

IPS issued a statement: “This evening, Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) was informed of a shooting outside of the T.C. Howe building after a non-IPS sponsored event. IMPD is investigating and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”