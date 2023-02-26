Crime Watch 8

Male fatally shot, female critically injured at apartments on northeast side

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just before 9 a.m. Feb. 26, 2023, to a gunshot scene in the 4500 block of Mill View Court. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male died and a female was in critical condition after a Sunday morning shooting at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just before 9 a.m. Sunday to a gunshot scene in the 4500 block of Mill View Court. That’s at Peppermill Farms apartments, which are southwest of the intersection of East 46th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Police at the scene told News 8 that a male and a female were found shot on the second floor of an apartment building.

IMPD initially reported both people were in critical condition. It was not immediately known whether they are juveniles or adults.

No additional information was immediately available.