Male fatally shot on northwest side near Kessler Boulevard North Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male was shot and killed on the northwest side early Monday morning, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The name or age of the male hasn’t been shared yet.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, police were sent to the 3000 block of West 39th Street on a report of a person shot. That street is in a residential area off Kessler Boulevard North Drive, near Marian University.

When they arrived, they found the male, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they did find a firearm “on or near” the male. One person was interviewed for their possible connection to the shooting and was later taken into custody.

Officers haven’t shared further information on the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Colten.Smith@indy.gov.