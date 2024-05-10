Man found dead near Vega Way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead on the city’s southwest side on Friday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 3:15 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 7100 block of Vega Way on a report of a disturbance. That is the location of Stoneridge Flats and Townhomes on the city’s southwest side. When officers arrived to the location, they found an unresponsive man.

Medical services arrived to the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to investigators, preliminary evidence suggests that the victim was in a verbal dispute with another person. The dispute turned physical, and the victim was knocked unconscious. Investigators have detained a person of interest, but information regarding the identity of the victim was not made immediately available.