Male found dead on west side ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male found dead Wednesday morning on the west side was classified Thursday as a homicide.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday it was sent to a report of a person dead just before 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 3700 block of West 21st Street. That’s in a neighborhood just east of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Police found an unconscious male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Thursday ruled the case is a homicide, IMPD said, but a release from Metro police did not indicate whether the male is a child or an adult, or the cause of death.

No information was immediately available on the male. Police said they had went through the area to seek witnesses, but did not indicate if they have received any information on whether there is a suspect or if the incident is believed to be isolated.