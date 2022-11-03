Crime Watch 8

Male in critical condition after shot at Anderson gas station

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A male shot another male inside a gas station Wednesday afternoon, Anderson Police Department says.

Police were called to a shooting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Conoco station at 1002 Nichol Ave. That’s near downtown at the intersection with Madison Avenue.

Caleb McKnight, the department’s public information officer, says the male suspect entered the store and began shooting at the other male. A news release from McKnight did not give either male’s name or age, or whether they were adults or children.

The male shot was taken to an Anderson hospital before being sent to an Indianapolis hospital, where he remained in critical condition on Wednesday night.

Investigators had multiple leads, but no immediate arrest had been made Monday night. The release contained no information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the department at 765-648-6755 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.