Male killed, 2 injured in shooting at near north side home off Carrollton Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male died and two others were injured in a shooting that Indianapolis police believe broke out after a gathering at a near north side home early Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Carrollton Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

Police arrived to find a man inside a home with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but was expected to survive, police say. While at the home, officers saw an armed male try to run inside the house, but quickly detained him.

Shortly after, police were called to the area of North College Avenue and Fall Creek Parkway on another report of a person shot. There they found another man with a gunshot wound. He was said to be in stable condition.

IMPD then found a third man with a gunshot wound lying in a yard between two houses in the 2600 block of Carrollton Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe that a gathering took place at the home before the shootings and that the house was a short-term rental.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, as well as speaking with witnesses and working to determine if the suspect detained was connected to the shooting.

Anyone who lives in the area and might have security footage of the shooting, or anyone else with information, was asked to contact Det. Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.