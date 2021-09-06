Male teen killed in shooting in near-east side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male teen was killed in a shooting in a near-east side neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers were called to the 20 block of North Randolph Street around 4:15 p.m. on a report of a person shot. That is between East Washington Street and East Ohio Street.
The teen was located with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital.
He died less than an hour later.
No additional information about the victim or a possible suspect was available.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.