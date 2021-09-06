Crime Watch 8

Male teen killed in shooting in near-east side neighborhood

A male teen was shot and killed on Sept. 6, 2021. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male teen was killed in a shooting in a near-east side neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers were called to the 20 block of North Randolph Street around 4:15 p.m. on a report of a person shot. That is between East Washington Street and East Ohio Street.

The teen was located with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital.

He died less than an hour later.

No additional information about the victim or a possible suspect was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.