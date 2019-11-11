Male victim dies after shooting on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s far east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Tina Marie Circle, just east of German Church Road between 10th and 21st streets, on a report of a possible person shot.

They arrived to find a male lying outside a vehicle in front of a residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, IMPD said.

Emergency medical professionals took the victim to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died, IMPD said.

No additional information about the identity or age of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately available. No information about a potential suspect was released on Sunday night.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.