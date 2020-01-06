Male victim with trauma dies at residence on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a male victim’s death on the city’s west side.

Police responding around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot at a residence in the 9000 block of Mount Shasta South Drive found a male victim with apparent trauma. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to IMPD.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the victim’s death or whether a suspect was in custody.

The identity of the victim, including whether he was an adult or a juvenile, was not immediately available.

If determined to be a homicide, the incident would be the second recorded homicide in Indianapolis in 2020.