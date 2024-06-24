Man, 2 teens injured in Martinsville shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An adult and two juveniles were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Martinsville.

Just before midnight Saturday, officers with the Martinsville Police Department arrived at a home on South Home Avenue and East South Street, and found an adult male and a teenage male with gunshot wounds. Officers arrested the suspect, Damien Hines, 21, of Martinsville, a short time later. Hines is being held in the Morgan County Jail.

The teen victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. The adult male victim was also taken to Methodist in stable condition. Another male juvenile suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

Investigators are not releasing the names of the victims at this time due to the serious nature of the case.