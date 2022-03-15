Crime Watch 8

Man, 2 women shot at east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and two women are stable after being shot at an east side apartment complex late Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened at the Amber Woods Apartments in the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive just before midnight. That is near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

One of the woman is in serious condition, according to police.

Police also say it appears shots were fired into an apartment from outside.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detective Carlton Smith at 317-327-3475.