Man, 28, arrested in woman’s fatal shooting at southeast-side apartment

A woman died on March 13, 2021, after a shooting at the Sawmill Apartments on the southeast side of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday in the Saturday night fatal shooting of a woman in an apartment on the city’s southeast side.

Marco Pacheco-Aleman on Sunday was in the Marion County Jail faces a charge of murder.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle along the highway for an investigative stop, identified Pacheco-Aleman and learned that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was seeking to question him. Detectives with IMPD went to Floyd County, where they arrested Pacheco-Aleman, IMPD said in a news release.

IMPD officers around 7:11 p.m. Saturday were called to the 4400 block of Lickridge Court — that’s at the Sawmill Apartments just east of the interchange of interstates 465 and 65 — on a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a woman inside an apartment with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, IMPD said.

A 7-year-old boy missing from that scene prompted a search by police until he was found safely around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the incident was domestic in nature but did not provide any additional details, including the identity of the woman killed or the relationship between that woman and Pacheco-Aleman.

And an hour later in a separate incident, four people were found dead, including a child, after a woman found shot directed police to a home on the city’s near east side.