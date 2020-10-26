Crime Watch 8

Man, 41, arrested in October fatal shooting

James Griffie. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 41-year-old man has been charged in an Oct. 4 shooting that killed a man and injured a woman, IMPD said Monday.

James Griffie was arrested Oct. 16 and on Oct. 20 was charged with murder, attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. On Monday, he remained in the Marion County Jail, online court records show.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Forest Manor Avenue — that’s near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive — around 8:05 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police at the scene said a man, later identified as 49-year-old Vernon Williams, was found with injuries that appeared consistent with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, marking homicide No. 177 in the city this year.

Griffie is next due in court on Wednesday.

