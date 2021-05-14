Crime Watch 8

Man, 48, fatally shot by police on northeast side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police on May 14, 2021, were at the scene of a police shooting on Red Mill Place near 38th Street and Franklin Road. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Indianapolis police officers shot at a 48-year-old man when he pointed a gun at them Friday night.

The man died later at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. He has not yet been identified.

No officers were injured, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. The officers, who were wearing working body cameras, have not yet been identified.

Officers were called shortly before 6:35 p.m. Friday on a report of a suicidal man and shots fired into the air in the 3800 block of Red Mill Place. That’s on the northeast side in the Autumn Trails Apartments near North Franklin Road and East 38th Street.

IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said the three officers tried repeatedly to resolve the situation peacefully, but the man eventually pointed a gun at them.

Police learned the man had previously expressed suicidal thoughts to his family. IMPD continued to investigate at the scene at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Talking to news media gathered at the scene, Bailey said, Obviously, this is a very tragic situation. We are sorry that the officers and the family are in this position and our sympathy goes out to the family of the deceased.”

Resources

NAMI Helpline: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264)

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Be Well Indiana Crisis Helpline: 211

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

Indiana’s Next Level Recovery program