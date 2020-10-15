Man accused of armed kidnapping, rape arrested in Clinton County

Chris Rice is facing preliminary charges of rape, burglary, kidnapping, confinement, battery, strangulation and resisting law enforcement. (Provided Photo/Clinton County Sheriff's Office)

COLFAX, Ind. (WISH) — A Colfax man was arrested after authorities say he kidnapped a female from a home and assaulted her early Thursday morning.

According to Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chris Rice, 51, of Colfax, walked into a Colfax home around 2:30 a.m. armed with a weapon. Colfax is a town with a population of about 690 people about 30 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Rice is accused of threatening the people inside the home and then forcing a female to another location and assaulting her.

Authorities were called to investigate and later arrested Rice. He is facing preliminary charges of rape, burglary, kidnapping, confinement, battery, strangulation and resisting law enforcement.

Formal charges against Rice are pending from the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released.