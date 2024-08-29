Man accused of attempted murder of brother, mother after fight over leftover ribs

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An argument over who would get to eat leftover ribs at a dinner party led a man to shoot his brother and their mother at her house, and later to be charged with attempted murder, police and prosecutors say.

Family members told investigators that Marcus Dewayne Mundy, 34, shot Montae Mitchell and Deann Miller at a Friday night dinner party for Mitchell. He was scheduled to leave last Monday for Navy boot camp, the brothers’ sister told investigators.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known, although a family member at the party said Mitchell was shot in the back. He and his mother went to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis after the shooting.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office says Mundy was taken into custody without incident.

The argument over the leftover ribs began verbally before turning physical, and then at least one shot was fired about 11 p.m. Friday at a home on Prairie Sky Lane. That’s northwest of the roundabout at East Worthsville Road and Sheek Road. It’s about halfway between U.S. 31 and the I-65 exit for Worthsville Road.

A search warrant was issued for the mother’s home. Investigators say in court documents that they found a Glock 45 9mm handgun; a Pioneer Arms “assault-style” rifle with the magazine and 7.62x39mm rounds; a self-fabricated, home-built AR-15 “platform rifle”; and a 7.62x39mm casing. Evidence also indicated a 7.62x39mm round ricocheted off the floor and entered a wall.

“Recovery of the bullet was attempted but unsuccessful,” said the redacted court documents shared Thursday from the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The attempted murder charge was filed Thursday against Mundy in Johnson Superior Court 2 in Franklin. Online records show no court hearings had been set as of Thursday afternoon.

Online records did not show Mundy as being in the Johnson County jail on Thursday afternoon, although court records did not show that any bond had been set for him.