Man accused of child molestation; woman accused of not reporting him

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are charged in a Monroe County child molestation investigation.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 40-year-old Ronald Eads and 37-year-old Jessica Eads in the case.

Ronald Eads is accused of molesting two girls between 2015 and 2018.

Investigators say the victims told Jessica Eads about it and she did not report it to authorities or stop Ronald Eads from accessing the victims.

Ronald Eads has been jailed on preliminary charges of 10 felony counts of child molestation.

Jessica Eads was arrested for two counts of neglect of a dependent.