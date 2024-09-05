Man accused of crashing into school bus while impaired

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Marion man faces traffic violations after police say he was driving impaired when he crashed into a Marion Community Schools bus on Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Ray Ullery, 44, drove his 2014 Dodge Charger car into the school bus just before 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Road 18/West Fourth Street and State Road 15/Baldwin Avenue, Marion Police Department said Thursday on Facebook.

“Witnesses stated that the Dodge Charger failed to stop at a red traffic control signal and collided into the side of the school bus that was traveling north on Baldwin Avenue having the right of way due to a green traffic control signal. No injuries were reported at the scene as the school bus was occupied by two children,” police said on Facebook,

Ullery was taken from the scene to Marion Health for impairment testing. He admitted to emergency room personnel that he uses heroin, police say. He was treated and then booked into the Grant County jail.

Online court records did not show a case for Ullery on Thursday afternoon. Police say he was preliminarily charged with two misdemeanors, operating while intoxicated endangering persons, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says Ullery remained in jail on Thursday afternoon.