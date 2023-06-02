Man accused of killing IMPD Officer Breann Leath in court Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man facing a possible death penalty for the killing of an Indianapolis police officer will appear before a Marion County judge on Friday.

Officer Breann Leath, of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was shot and killed on April 9, 2020, while responding to a call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Edinburge Square on the city’s east side.

Elliahs Dorsey, 28, is charged with murder, battery, criminal confinement, and four counts of attempted murder for the death of Breann Leath.

Dorsey is set to appear at a pretrial conference before Judge Mark D. Stoner at 10 a.m. Friday.

Last week, attorneys for Dorsey filed notice with the court, saying they may use an insanity defense in the trial and in sentencing.

The defense team says Dorsey has been evaluated by medical experts, including Dr. Stephanie Callaway, who found Dorsey “was suffering from a mental illness at the time of the offense.”

Earlier in May, a Marion County judge ruled that prosecutors can seek the death penalty against Dorsey.

His trial is set to begin September 18.

