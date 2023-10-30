Man accused of reaching into woman’s car, sexually assaulting her in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 76-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police say he reached into a woman’s car and sexually assaulted her at a West Lafayette Post Office.

At 11:30 a.m., West Lafayette Police Department officers were dispatched to the West Lafayette Post Office, 610 W. Navajo St., on a report of an alleged sexual battery incident.

Officers arrived and met with a woman who claimed a man had approached her in the parking lot at a Walmart located at 2801 Northwestern Ave. and asked for help finding the post office, the department said in a news release on Monday.

The man convinced the woman to escort him to the post office while following her in his vehicle.

When the woman and the suspect arrived at the post office, the man allegedly approached the woman, reached into her car, and sexually touched her. The woman fought and began honking her car horn to gain the attention of a passerby, police say.

A samaritan saw what was happening and came to her aid, pulling the man from her car. The man attempted to escape but was stopped by officers nearby.

The man, identified as Willard Cutter of Brookston, Indiana, was arrested for sexual battery, battery, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

The department believes Cutter may have attempted or committed similar acts that have not been reported to the police. Anyone with more information or who was potentially victimized by Cutter, contact the police department at 765-775-5200.