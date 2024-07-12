Man agrees to plea deal in stabbing of IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man, unable to pay a medical bill, had hoped to kill a police officer and have another officer kill him in return.

Deonta Williams, 22, on Thursday accepted a plea deal after being accused of stabbing two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Dec. 1, 2021.

Williams has agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts of attempted murder, and a felony county of possessing a deadly weapon.

According to court documents acquired by News 8, investigators learned Williams called 911 to lure officers to the 1500 block of Fairfield Avenue near 38th Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive. That’s in a neighborhood south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Williams told dispatchers that two people were causing a disturbance. When officers arrived, Williams pointed officers in a direction to investigate, then stabbed them with two knives.

One officer was stabbed in the neck, the other in the chest.

Both officers then fired shots at Williams, wounding him.

Both officers were sent to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, and released later.

Williams was taken to IU Health Methodist to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He was later released, arrested, then sent to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. When speaking with detectives at the hospital, Williams admitted to making up the initial incident to get the officers to where he was.

“He said that he felt the city owed him because he had received a large medical bill that he could not pay and decided to take it out on the officers,” court documents state.

The detective asked Williams what his plan was.

“Get my own justice,” Williams told the detective. “I was gonna kill an officer.”

In a further interview with an investigator, Williams stated he hoped to kill an officer and get that officer’s gun, then be shot by another officer.

Earlier in 2021, Williams was arrested for burglary and was being held in the Marion County jail with a bond set at $25,000.00. The Bail Project stepped in and help get his bond reduced.

Previous WISH-TV reporting contributed to this story.

