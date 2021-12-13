Crime Watch 8

Man allegedly tried to hire cellmate to kill 14, including parents of girl he stabbed at IU violin camp

BRAZIL, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to attacking a 13-year-old girl who was attending an Indiana University violin camp has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder for allegedly trying to hire his jail cellmate to kill the victim’s parents and a dozen other people.

Dongwook Ko, 19, allegedly provided a hit list to the 39-year-old man who was his cellmate at the Clay County jail in Brazil, Indiana.

Court documents allege Ko believed his cellmate was a gang member who would arrange the torture and killings of 14 people connected to his conviction in the 2019 attack on the girl, including her parents, witnesses and two prosecutors.

According to online court documents, Ko is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. His initial hearing was set for Monday.

Ko was 17 when he attacked a girl who was playing her violin alone during IU’s Summer String Academy. The girl, 13, was a violin student from Florida.

In July, Ko pleaded guilty to criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon.

Ko had been a student in the String Academy summer camp in 2018, according to court records obtained by News 8.