Man already behind bars in Marion Co. admits to role in February homicide, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 44-year-old Indianapolis man who was already in jail for an unrelated incident is facing an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter for a February homicide, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Rindell Williams is accused in the beating death of 44-year-old Michael Boyer. Willams was informed of the new charge on Friday.

Boyer was found with trauma injuries on the city’s near north side at around 1 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Police say that medics who were at the scene believed Boyer was unconscious as a result of intoxication. After Boyer was taken to Methodist Hospital, medical staff notified officers they found he had multiple injuries.

During the police investigation, Williams told officers that he was responsible for Boyer’s injuries. Willams was released pending further investigation and a review by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Boyer would later die on Feb. 26 from his injuries. Police say his death is believed to be a result of the trauma he received six days earlier.

The Marion County Coroner assisted and determined the cause of death to be a homicide.

According to online records, Williams was being held in the Marion County Jail for invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement during the time of the investigation.

A jury trial has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at David.Miller2@indy.gov.