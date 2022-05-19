Crime Watch 8

Man and woman admit to multiple armed robberies and burglaries across Indy, arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and woman were arrested for their alleged involvement in various armed robberies and crimes across the city. They have been identified as David White, 38, and Holly Sloan, 36.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of an armed robbery on the 8500 block of Sweet Birch Drive May 12. When officers arrived, they found White and Sloan who told police they had been held at gunpoint by two suspects who attempted to make them remove cash from their checking account.

Investigators later found that both White and Sloan were wanted for armed robbery warrants. Both were taken to the robbery office for an interview. During the interview, White and Sloan admitted to committing the robbery that happened at 3643 S. Keystone Ave. That’s a shopping plaza south of the I-65 interchange.

Police say one of them admitted to several other armed robbery and burglary incidences. Investigators believe the robbery that White and Sloan originally contacted police for was fabricated to cover their other crimes throughout the city. Both are currently under investigation for those crimes.

Anyone with more information regarding crimes committed by White and Sloan should contact the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475.